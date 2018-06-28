Chesapeake man arrested in string of jewelry thefts in Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Chesapeake man was arrested Sunday in Rehoboth, Delaware, after a jewelry store owner recognized him as a possible suspect in a string of recent jewelry thefts.

Just after 8 p.m., Rehoboth Police were called to a local jewelry store where the owner reported that a recent customer resembled an unidentified man shown in digital photographs taken from surveillance video of recent jewelry store thefts. Officers began searching for the man, who was no longer inside the store. In addition, officers went to other local jewelry stores to alert them of the man’s recent presence.

Upon entering Dynasty Jewelers, located in the first block of Rehoboth Avenue, officers found the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Jack L. Boone of Chesapeake, inside.

Boone was taken into custody for questioning and provided officers with a false name. He was transported back to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department where further investigation revealed that he was in fact suspected of stealing jewelry from multiple stores in other jurisdictions throughout Delaware and surrounding states.

Rehoboth Police arrested and charged Boone with one count of criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor offense.

Boone was committed to SCI on $1,000 cash secured bail.