Brothers and baseball on display at Norfolk Tides’ Hokie Night

NORFOLK, Va. - Oh, brother - what a night at Harbor Park!

On Hokie Night at the Norfolk Tides home ballpark, former Virginia Tech football players Trey Edmunds, Terrell Edmunds and Tremaine Edmunds were on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitches and sign autographs for Hokies fans.

All three Edmunds brothers are currently on NFL rosters. Trey plays for the New Orleans Saints, Terrell is a 2017 first round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tremaine is a 2017 first round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills. Tremaine and Terrell are the only brothers in NFL history to be selected in the first round of the same NFL Draft.

"I walk around and see all the maroon and orange - it makes us feel good," Trey admitted. "That's where we started. Virginia Tech was the school that gave us the chance and eventually led to the NFL."

"It's great - just coming back from Pittsburgh and seeing the whole Hokie family still showing so much love," Terrell explained.

"It means the world to see all the people here from Virginia Tech," Tremaine said. "It feels good to get the love back from the ones who have boosted you through the whole journey."