You craved, Planters listened – Cheez Balls are back!

Cheese lovers can rejoice! Planters announced the return of their Cheez Balls on Tuesday.

The company said they brought back the fan favorite item after people craved it, and asked.

Cheez Balls are just as amazing as you might remember with their cheesy taste….but act fast! Planters said the item is only around for a limited time.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter users were pretty happy about the item’s return. As users tweeted back at the snack company’s announcement, Mr. Peanut took the opportunity to respond and have some fun with fans.

One Twitter user said “OMG DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE” to which Mr. Peanut responded “Dreams that are crunchy, cheezy and orange-y sure do!”

The delicious snack is back in select stores and online starting July 1.