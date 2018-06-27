× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity making a return

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Here comes the heat again… Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning but it will feel a bit muggier than yesterday morning. Highs will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers as a warm front lifts through the area and an area of low pressure lingers off of the Carolina coast. An isolated storm is possible but the threat for severe weather is expected west of I-95. It will still be breezy today with southeast winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers/storms. It will be muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

Heat and humidity will return for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s Thursday, Friday, and this weekend. Dew points will remain in the low to mid 70s, making it feel more like the upper 90s and low triple digits. A scattered shower/storm will be possible on Thursday but rain chances will drop for Friday. Expect a sunny but hot and humid weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 10-15G20

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 27th

1951 F1 Tornado: Newport News

Tropical Update

A weak, non-tropical low pressure system located just offshore of North Carolina is producing a small area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for some limited development of this system during the next day or two before the low moves northeast away from the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

