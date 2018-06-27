Walmart releases list of top-selling 2-day shipping items by state

Walmart’s recently-released list of 2018’s top-selling items with free two-day shipping by state shows that popular items vary wildly across the country.

Some items were big everywhere, including 32-inch and 50-inch TVs, L.O.L. Surprise! toys and Bounty Paper Towels, but there were also some surprises.

From the practical (tissues, paper plates, trash bags) to the whimsical (LEGO Dinosaurs, The Greatest Showman on DVD, mango juice), people all across the country have widely different tastes in online shopping. Virginia’s, for the record, is honey cornbread and muffin mix, which suggests maybe Grandma’s “made-from-scratch” cornbread might be a little less scratch and a little more boxed.