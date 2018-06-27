TSA prepares in advance of projected record-breaking travel season

NORFOLK, Va. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for another record-breaking travel season this summer.

243 million passengers and crew are projected to come through security checkpoints nationwide between Memorial Day and Labor Day alone – four million more than the same time last year.

The TSA began planning with airline and airport partners to increase screening capabilities as early as spring break this year. Norfolk International Airport’s checkpoints are fully staffed for the busy season, but passengers can help keep wait times to a minimum by following these travel tips.

Always check personal belongings and carry-ons for prohibited items before going to the airport.

Arrive at the airport 90 minutes to two hours prior to scheduled departure time if flying domestically; three hours for international flights.

Listen carefully for TSA officer instructions on how to prepare for screening inside the TSA security checkpoint.

Some helpful tools and travel tips for airport security checkpoints include:

Apply for TSA Pre ✓ ® or other trusted travel programs like Global Entry, NEXUS, or SENTRI. These programs help improve security and provide an easier, more convenient travel experience, by affording travelers access to TSA Pre✓® expedited screening lanes. Travelers using the TSA Pre✓® lane do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets at more than 200 U.S. airports when traveling on 53 participating airlines.

or other trusted travel programs like Global Entry, NEXUS, or SENTRI. These programs help improve security and provide an easier, more convenient travel experience, by affording travelers access to TSA Pre✓® expedited screening lanes. Travelers using the TSA Pre✓® lane do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets at more than 200 U.S. airports when traveling on 53 participating airlines. Tweet or Message AskTSA . Issues receiving TSA Pre✓® on your boarding pass? Unsure if an item is allowed through security? Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You can also reach the Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

. Issues receiving TSA Pre✓® on your boarding pass? Unsure if an item is allowed through security? Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You can also reach the Contact Center at 866-289-9673. Prepare for security . Have a valid ID and boarding pass readily available, and remove personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone (laptops, e-readers, tablets, cameras) and the liquids bag from carry-on baggage. Avoid over packing your carry-on bag. Consider checking bags when feasible.

. Have a valid ID and boarding pass readily available, and remove personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone (laptops, e-readers, tablets, cameras) and the liquids bag from carry-on baggage. Avoid over packing your carry-on bag. Consider checking bags when feasible. Follow the liquids rule . Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces or less and all containers must fit inside a single quart-size plastic bag and be placed in a bin for carry-on baggage screening. This includes sun block and tanning lotions.

. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces or less and all containers must fit inside a single quart-size plastic bag and be placed in a bin for carry-on baggage screening. This includes sun block and tanning lotions. Call TSA Cares. Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to flying with any questions about screening policies, procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint as well as arrange for assistance at the checkpoint.