Tides trio named to International League All-Star squad

NORFOLK, Va. – Three Norfolk Tides players are headed to Columbus, Ohio to represent the International League in the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Game.

Infielder Drew Dosch, starting pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis, and outfielder D.J. Stewart will be among the league’s best 30 players suiting up against the Pacific Coast League on July 11th.

Dosch, who’s spent all five of his professional seasons within the Orioles organization, has been consistent the entire season, hitting .299 with 28 RBIs and 18 doubles. “This off-season I just worked on continuing to do the things I did last year, and building on it,” Dosch told News 3.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work here with our hitting coach Butch Davis, and I think it’s paid dividends big-time.” Dosch was an All-Star in the South Atlantic League his rookie season with the Delmarva Shorebirds.

A first-round pick by the Orioles in the 2015 MLB Draft, D.J. Stewart is making an impact in his first season with the Tides.

In 57 games this season, Stewart has rung in 34 RBIs and smacked eight home runs on a .269 batting average. “It means a lot, especially it being my first one,” Stewart told News 3.

“To be at the Triple-A level and finally have an All-Star, shows I’ve been consistent, and played well throughout the year to help the team win.”

Yacabonis is in his second season with the Tides, and will be pitching in his second-straight All-Star game. The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher has a 3.14 ERA through 51.2 innings pitched, and has struck out 39 batters.

The 2018 International League All-Star squad is made up of 13 elected players who have received the most votes from ballots submitted by club’s field managers and general managers (1/3), members of the media (1/3), and online fan voting (1/3). The elected players are joined by 20 additional All-Stars selected by the International League office. Each of the IL’s fourteen clubs will be represented in Columbus.