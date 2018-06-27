Register your lemonade stand for Anthem LemonAid weekend and support CHKD

Lemonade stands are always fun to do with your kids, but what if that stand also raised money for Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters?

The 10th annual Anthem LemonAid weekend is back July 20-22 and you can register to set up a stand to participate in the fundraiser.

By selling lemonade that weekend you will be helping to put the squeeze on childhood cancer.

All you need is a table, water and ice to raise money for kids at CHKD.

Last year, 915 lemonade stands were held in 35 different cities across Hampton Roads and online and they raised $120,000 for CHKD!

Click here to register and to learn more.