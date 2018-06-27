Nursing assistant arrested for stealing from 82-year-old woman she cared for in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An 82-year-old woman was victimized by the person who was supposed to be caring for her, according to court records.

The victim reported to Virginia Beach Police that an engagement ring, bracelet, Rolex watch and wedding ring – valued at nearly $24,000 in total – were stolen from her.

The theft happened in her home. The victim has trouble getting around without help and requires medical assistance.

Police arrested 37-year-old Tahiyya Sherwood, the victim’s certified nursing assistant.

Court documents state the victim reported the stolen items on May 16, and through the police investigation it was determined that some of the items were allegedly pawned.

The records say the pawns happened between February and April.

Police arrested Sherwood on June 9 when she showed up at the victim’s house to work.

The victim said she was shocked by what happened and that she trusted the suspect. She said she couldn’t believe this happened.

Records state the victim got some of the jewelry back, but not the Rolex watch.

Sherwood is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on August 11.