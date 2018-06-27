Norfolk Tides to extend safety netting at Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. (Tides Media Relations) – The Norfolk Tides today announced a plan to enhance the safety netting protecting the fans at Harbor Park. The new netting will expand to the far ends of each dugout, with construction expected to be completed by Thursday, July 12.

The additional netting will protect fans and minimize injuries that result from foul balls and bats entering the stands.

“Fan safety is our first priority at Harbor Park, and this extended netting will help keep even more fans protected from any objects that leave the field of play” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “We are confident that this upgrade will provide fans with an extra sense of security while still allowing for an unobstructed view of the action on the field.”

All existing netting at Harbor Park will be replaced with Ultra Cross Braided Dyneema Netting by Promats Athletics, a company that has installed netting at more than 50 Major and Minor League parks, including Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The netting will be secured on top of the dugouts closest to the playing field, with net installation set to be completed from July 5-11.

The Tides are currently home for their longest homestand of the season, with the team slated to play games at Harbor Park every day through Tuesday, July 3rd. For pricing and additional information on tickets and promotions, visit the Harbor Park box office, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.