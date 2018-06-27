NOAA ship explorer dives deep in hopes of discovering shipwreck off N.C. coast

An exciting expedition took place Wednesday off the coast of North Carolina.

The NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer is diving on a sonar anomaly that could potentially be a shipwreck, the organization said.

The locations of the potential shipwreck dives are confidential, NOAA said.

You can watch the dive live on their camera by clicking here.

Later Wednesday NOAA said it appears the sonar anomaly they are exploring is not a wreck but rather a geological formation with biological communities and other debris.

Learn more about the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research here.