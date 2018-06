NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been charged with manufacture of a fire bomb and attempted arson of an occupied dwelling.

Dwayne Claud attempted to set fire to a home on 2300 Oak Avenue in Newport News. The attempt was reported Tuesday at 3:56 p.m.

The suspect and the victim know each other, and no injuries or damages were reported.

Claud’s arraignment was this morning at 9 a.m. in the Newport News General District.