Krispy Kreme brings back its Chocolate Glaze Doughnut for World Chocolate Day

Attention, chocolate lovers: Krispy Kreme is preparing to “glaze the globe.”

In celebration of World Chocolate Day, it’s bringing back its Chocolate Glaze Doughnut for one day only.

On July 7, participating shops in more than 29 countries and on six continents will offer the treat – an Original Glazed Doughnut smothered in chocolate glaze. The best part? Many shops will offer the Chocolate Glaze Doughnut for all 24 hours of World Chocolate Day.

For a full list of participating stores, you can visit Krispy Kreme’s website here.