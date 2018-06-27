Hampton City Schools to provide free meals to children this summer

HAMPTON, Va. – Are you worried about how your kids will eat now that school’s out? Worry no more!

Through the Summer Food Service Program, Hampton City Schools Food & Nutrition Services will provide meals to any and all children for free.

Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:30-1 p.m. on June 25 through July 26.

Visit any of the following locations during designated serving times for free meals:

Aberdeen Elementary School, 2424 Aberdeen Road

Eaton Fundamental Middle School, 2108 Cunningham Drive

Phillips Elementary School, 703 LeMaster Drive

For more information, contact Edwina Forrest at (757) 727-2350 or via email at eforrest@hampton.k12.va.us.