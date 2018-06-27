× First Warning Forecast: Heat And Humidity Moving Back In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are already warmer this afternoon compared to our daytime highs we saw yesterday. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s which brings us closer to where we should be for this time of year. We will see a mix of clouds today with a chance of a few scattered showers off and on throughout the afternoon. We are not expecting to have to deal with many storms this afternoon. It will still be breezy today with southeast winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

Tomorrow kicks off the streak of hot and humid weather. Highs will reach the low 90s Thursday, Friday, and this weekend. Dew points will remain in the low to mid 70s, making it feel more like the upper 90s and low triple digits. A scattered shower/storm will be possible on Thursday but rain chances will drop for Friday and into the weekend. Expect a sunny but hot and humid weekend which will even continue into your next work week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 10-15G20

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 27th

1951 F1 Tornado: Newport News

Tropical Update

No Tropical Activity At This Time

