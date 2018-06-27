× First Warning Forecast: Cranking up the heat

We do have a slight chance for an isolated shower as we head through this evening and overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s. Some patchy fog possible.

We’re turning up the heat on Thursday. Highs will soar to the low 90s. A cold front will cross the region giving us a chance for some showers and storms. Looking dry and hot to end the work week. Highs will top out around 90 degrees under clear to partly cloudy skies.

We will continue with our stretch of 90s into the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s on both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

The stretch of heat and humidity continues into the work week. Highs right around the 90 degree mark, under partly cloudy skies. Fourth of July is looking dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers/storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No Tropical Activity At This Time

Meteorologist April Loveland

