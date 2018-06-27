Dare County officials seek information in potential arson case

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in a possible arson case.

Early Monday, May 28, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the Colington Fire Department, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department and the Nags Head Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Colington Cafe in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building and was extinguished, but evidence at the scene led investigators to believe that the fire was intentionally set.

Any information can be reported to Dare County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Scott Rodriguez at 252-475-5980 or reported anonymously to the Dare County Community Crimeline at 252-473-3111.