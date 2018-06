KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Local Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops are taking action to help a firefighter who is battling cancer.

The Colington Volunteer Fire Department posted to their Facebook page saying the troops are teaming up to hold a car wash.

The event will take place at Outer Banks Presbyterian Church in Kill Devil Hills from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Firefighter Louis Rodriguez is battling cancer and the post said his son is a Cub Scout.

Proceeds from the car wash will go to benefit Rodriguez.