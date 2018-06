NORFOLK, Va. – “You sank my Battleship!” are four words many kids heard while growing up. Now you can play a round of the naval combat game outside an actual battleship.

As part of Nauticus’ focus on community “placemaking” this summer, the museum has set up a giant replica of the classic board game right outside the Battleship Wisconsin.

Visitors can play the game for free during regular Nauticus hours.

Nauticus is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.