Woman working at Newport News 7-Eleven says group of men shot at her

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a woman said a group of men shot at her while she was working at 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

At 2:10 a.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue in reference to gunshots heard. They checked the 7-Eleven at 26th Street and Jefferson Avenue and spoke to the clerk, a 32-year-old Newport News woman, who told them a group of men shot at her.

The victim said she was talking to customers outside when four unknown black men walked up to them from one of the gas pumps. She said the men walked by and started saying things to her; however, she wasn’t able to make out exactly what they said.

After the men bought some things from the store, the victim said they began saying things to her again. She said after she told them to leave, they walked back to their vehicle at the gas pump. As they began driving away, one of the men pointed a gun at her and fired several shots into the air before heading northbound on Jefferson Avenue.

The victim said the men were driving a blue Ford SUV. No one was injured during this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has any information on this crime or is able to identify the suspect captured on surveillance is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

