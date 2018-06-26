Wacky Olympics returns to Hampton in July

HAMPTON, Va. – The Bay Days Foundation will present the 2018 Wacky Olympics on Saturday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mill Point Park in Downtown Hampton.

The event will include the Sink or Swim Raft Race, in which teams will assemble rafts made from recyclable material and compete with other contestants around a course on the Hampton River.

Contestants must be at least 14 years old or have written parental consent if they are younger.

Teams for the Sink or Swim River Raft Race are required to check in between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. the day of the race, which will begin right after.

The rafts must be constructed on site and will be inspected before launching. They must be human and self-propelled; generators or electrical/mechanical power may not be used.

There will be pre-approved household recycled materials. Any additional materials have a $100 maximum limit with all receipts presented.

The first race will begin at 11:30 a.m. The teams for the race cannot exceed five people. Only two people will be allowed to propel the raft while allowing the rest of the team to be able to move the raft into the water. The race will be timed and the top teams will move on to the finals.

The cost for each team to enter the Race is $25 until July 20. On the day of registration, the fee will be $40. Click here to register for the race.

Along with the race, there will also be a Wacky Olympics Cornhole Tournament. It will be a blind drawing starting at 12:30 p.m. Rules will be based on the American Cornhole Association (ACA).

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. The registration fee is $10 per person and is due by noon at the day of the event. Click here to register for this event.

Other events taking place include the Tricycle Race, Catch the Water Bombs, Ring Toss, Cornhole Fling and Wacky Clothespin Race.

Each event will be scored and awarded Wacky Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.

Spectators are welcome to enjoy vendors, crafters, a DJ and live music.

By Anna Marie Lopez