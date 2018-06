Have you herd?

To celebrate Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 10, Chick-fil-A is giving away free meals!

All you have to do is dress up in a cow costume or wear any type of cow apparel between opening and 7 p.m. and you’ll receive a free entree.

The holiday is still two weeks away, so you have plenty of time to break out the cow bells!

