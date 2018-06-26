× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler and cloudy today with a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another cooler day… Temperatures will start near 70 this morning, a few degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will only reach near 80 this afternoon, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Dew points will drop into the low to mid 60s this afternoon, making it feel less muggy. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. Winds will also pick up today, east at 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers. An isolated storm is possible but severe storms are unlikely. Lows will return to near 70 overnight.

We will see a mix of clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Wednesday, near normal for this time of year. Heat and humidity will return for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s Thursday, Friday, and this weekend. Dew points will return to the 70s, making it feel more like the low triple digits. Rain chances will drop as we get closer to the weekend with more sunshine mixing in.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows near 70. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 26th

1954 Tornado: Essex Co

1961 F0 Tornado: Southampton Co

1988 F0 Tornado: Caroline Co, Severe Weather: Coastal VA

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

