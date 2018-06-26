Tips for the ultimate road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is a great time to get out of the house and enjoy a road trip.

Consumer Reports just released its guide to the ultimate road trip to help you travel like a pro.

Even the best road trip can still have its road bumps.

Consumer Reports said to look for a feature called 'trip-interruption' in your roadside assistance program, it can protect you due to a break down or theft when you are miles away from home. The feature can reimburse you for hotels, meals, or alternative transportation.

CR says another way to help avoid setbacks before you hit the road is to pack your car right. You want to make sure you do not overload your car.

You can find your vehicle's load limit listed on the driver`s door jamb and in the owner`s manual. Stow your heaviest items on the bottom, especially in an SUVs. This keeps the center of gravity lower, reducing the chances of a rollover.

One way to help you find cheap gas is to download a gas app. In one search, the free app GasBuddy found almost a dollar difference per gallon between two Chicago gas stations only a few blocks apart!

And if you are filling up a big SUV, those savings can really add up.

Consumer Reports also crafted its first-ever 'Road-Trip-Worthy' score for 50 vehicles across six categories. Two of the top performers: The Toyota Highlander Hybrid in the SUV category, and the Chevrolet Impala Premier in the car category.