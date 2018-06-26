× Teenager shot overnight currently in hospital with serious injuries

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting as a teen fights for his life in the hospital.

It was just before 11 last night when police came out to Arkansas Ave for a gunshot victim. A 16-year-old young man was found with a gunshot wound when officers got there. Residents tell News 3 he was shot in the back. He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting. They do not have a suspect description at this time but ask for anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.