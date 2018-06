SUFFOLK, Va. – Thanks to a few generous citizens, the Suffolk Police Department’s newest K9 officer is now guaranteed to have an extra layer of security while on the job.

Rookie K9 Salvo was given a custom-fitted ballistic vest through a donation made to Spike’s K9 fund, a local nonprofit established to outfit working dogs with special ballistic vests and care.

With this latest donation, all of the department’s K9s now have ballistic vests!