Police: Newport News shooting that left man critically injured may be related to stabbing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Matoaka Lane that left a man critically injured Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around the same time, there was a report of a stabbing victim that showed up at another hospital. This victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say the shooting and stabbing appear to be related.

There is no further information. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

