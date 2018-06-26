Newport News man arrested for firing shots at residence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested Monday for firing shots into a residence last year.

Around 1:41 a.m. on August 20, 2017, police responded to the 1100 block of 39th Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the homeowner, a 32-year-old Newport News man, who told them there were several shots fired at his house. No one was injured during the shooting.

Officers saw damage to the front door and window of the home. During the investigation, authorities received information from another person about the possible shooter. They met with a 28-year-old Hampton woman, who told them her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Jermaine Tucker, threatened her.

Police then obtained warrants on Tucker for several felony charges related to this incident.

This week, Tucker was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Maliciously Shoot/Throw Into Occupied Building, Intentional Damage and Threat in Writing.