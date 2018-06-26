× Longtime Norfolk LGBT Hershee Bar’s future in jeopardy

NORFOLK, Va. – Walking through the doors of Hershee Bar is like entering a relic from a tougher time.

Lining the walls are symbols of the history of LGBT people, a place where lesbian women used to gather in a military town where it wasn’t always acceptable to be gay.

“This is where they could come and unfortunately had to hide so-to-speak just to be themselves,” said Jennifer Alomari, a longtime customer.

Now, the future of the bar is in doubt. Earlier this year, the building’s owner agreed to sell it to the city, much to the surprise and sadness of the bar’s owners and patrons. The bar owners don’t own the building.

“We were devastated. We cried. We still do every day,” Alomari said.

The sale is part of efforts to spruce up the Five Points community, according to city leaders. An exact plan for the site is still being discussed, but the buildings will be demolished.

Supporters of the bar are planning to rally in support of it at City Hall on Tuesday. They also will be addressing city council members during their meeting.

“We would love to be able to keep our home where it is now. If that’s not possible, we would love for the city to help in every way, including financially,” Alomari said.

News 3 reached out to several city council members who represent the area, but didn’t hear back.

Supporters say there’s too much history to lose in the building. “Hershee Bar is our Stonewall. New York has Stonewall. Norfolk has Hershee Bar,” Alomari said.