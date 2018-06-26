Kids are getting “tickets” from deputies for doing good deeds this summer in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach kids are in for a treat this summer.

Operation Chill has officially been launched and Virginia Beach deputies will be “ticketing” kids for doing good deeds this summer.

The “tickets” are redeemable for a FREE small Slurpee at any 7-Eleven store.

Organizers said the goal is to create opportunities for law enforcement officers to have positive interactions with kids.

Nearly 1,100 law enforcement agencies are participating nationwide and will give out as many as 1.4 million Slurpee coupons through the end of the year!

Kids can be “ticketed” for “offenses” such as helping a neighbor, wearing a bike helmet, deterring crime, participating in community events, picking up trash or doing a good deed.