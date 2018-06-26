Hampton Police need public help to find larceny suspect who could be armed

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating Michael Stephon Parker in connection with multiple larceny and burglary investigations.

On June 13 around 12:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a larceny call at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located in the 700 block of Settlers Landing Road. The investigation revealed that the unknown suspect entered the hotel and removed a cellphone, purse and backpack before exiting.

On June 15 around 2 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a larceny that occurred at the Dollar General located in the 1900 block of East Pembroke Avenue. The investigation revealed that at around 11:30 a.m., the suspect entered an office area in the business and removed a wallet and credit card. After removing the items, the suspect exited the business, police said.

On June 15 Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a larceny report that occurred in the 700 block of Norwood Circle. The investigation revealed that the unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and removed a firearm prior to leaving the area.

On June 20 around 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched Moe’s Tires located in the 1st block of West Mercury Boulevard for an alarm activation. When officers got there they saw a broken window at the business. The investigation revealed that the suspect forced entry into the business by breaking a glass window, entered the business and removed several checks. There were no employees in the business during this incident due to it occurring before business hours.

49-year-old Michael Stephon Parker is wanted in connectionto these incidents.

Police said he currently has charges on file for three counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Credit Card Theft, two counts of Petit Larceny, one count of Burglary, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

They also warned that Parker may be armed.