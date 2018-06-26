× Gov. Northam to announce partnership with Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam will be in Newport News Tuesday morning to announce a special partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding division.

According to a press release, the partnership will support the company’s major hiring initiative.

The announcement will happen at Victory Landing Park at 8:30a.m.

