Gov. Northam to announce partnership with Newport News Shipbuilding

STERLING, VA - NOVEMBER 03: Virginia Democratic candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, answers questions while campaigning at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society following Friday prayers November 3, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. Virginia will elect the next governor of the state next Tuesday, November 7. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam will be in Newport News Tuesday morning to announce a special partnership between the Commonwealth of Virginia and Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding division.
According to a press release, the partnership will support the company’s major hiring initiative.
The announcement will happen at Victory Landing Park at 8:30a.m.
