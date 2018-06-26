First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, Great Bridge Bridge closure and road work Tuesday
BRIDGE OPENING:
James River Bridge 5:45 AM
–
Great Bridge Bridge Overnight Closure
Great Bridge Bridge on Battlefield Blvd.
Tuesday, June 26 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Bridge work will require an overnight closure. Motorists should use Rte 168 Bypass as a detour.
–
DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE From Friday, June 22 to Friday, June 29
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, June 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, June 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, June 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
–
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS
Bridges
Berkley Bridge, I-264
· Multiple stoppages for openings June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expect delays.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.
Segment II
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on June 24-28, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closure west:
o June 24-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes
- Full closure June 29, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closures I-664 south:
o 26th St. to the MMMBT:
§ June 29-30 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o I-64 interchange to MMMBT, June 27, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north:
o MMMBT to 26th St.:
§ June 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o MMMBT to I-64 interchange, June 28, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 29. Detours will be in place.
- Curlew Dr. is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.
–
The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.
|Fiscal Year
|E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Non E-ZPass Toll Rates
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Toll
Class 1
|Toll
Class 2
|Toll
Class 3
|Opening to June 30, 2017
|$1.00
|$1.50
|$2.50
|$3.00
|$3.50
|$4.50
|July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018
|$1.05
|$1.58
|$2.63
|$3.05
|$3.58
|$4.63
|July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019
|$1.10
|$1.65
|$2.75
|$3.10
|$3.65
|$4.75