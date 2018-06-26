× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, Great Bridge Bridge closure and road work Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 5:45 AM

–

Great Bridge Bridge Overnight Closure

Great Bridge Bridge on Battlefield Blvd.

Tuesday, June 26 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Bridge work will require an overnight closure. Motorists should use Rte 168 Bypass as a detour.

–

DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE From Friday, June 22 to Friday, June 29

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, June 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, June 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, June 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS

Bridges

Berkley Bridge, I-264

· Multiple stoppages for openings June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Expect delays.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.

Segment II

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on June 24-28, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closure west:

o June 24-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes

Full closure June 29, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closures I-664 south:

o 26th St. to the MMMBT:

§ June 29-30 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o I-64 interchange to MMMBT, June 27, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north:

o MMMBT to 26th St.:

§ June 29-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o MMMBT to I-64 interchange, June 28, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 29. Detours will be in place.

Rd. north closed at Greenwich Road 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 29. Detours will be in place. Curlew Dr. is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.

–

The scheduled annual toll increase for the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 1. Tolls for all vehicle classes will increase by 5% or approximately $.05 for most passenger vehicles ($1.10 with E-ZPass, $3.10 without). This toll increase is part of the multi-year toll schedule approved by Chesapeake City Council on July 10, 2012. The multi-year toll schedule, showing all vehicle types and sizes, is available at www.DominionBoulevard.com.