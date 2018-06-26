× First Warning Forecast: Below Normal Temps & Showers

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Even cooler today compared to yesterday with temperatures in the upper 70s with a few spots just barely in the 80s. Most of us will only make it into the upper 70s for highs which is well below the normal high of 86. We will continue to be mostly cloudy through the day with only a slight chance at a few pop up showers. We are a bit on the breezy side with wind from the east at 10-15 mph.

We will see a mix of clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm into the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.Rain chances will stick to 50% throughout the day.

Heat and humidity will return for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s Thursday, Friday, and this weekend. Dew points will return to the 70s, making it feel more like the low triple digits. Rain chances will stay at 0-10% through the weekend with more sunshine mixing in.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows near 70. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 26th

1954 Tornado: Essex Co

1961 F0 Tornado: Southampton Co

1988 F0 Tornado: Caroline Co, Severe Weather: Coastal VA

Tropical Update

A non-tropical area of low pressure is likely to form along a stationary front near the coast of North Carolina on Wednesday. Thereafter, environmental conditions could support this system

acquiring some tropical characteristics over the next few days as the system moves eastward or northeastward away from the United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

