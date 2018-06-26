Drowning signs that often go unnoticed

NORFOLK Va,- Families will flood to the pool or beach this summer to beat the heat, but experts warn one of the seasons highlights could be deadly.

Most of the common signs a child is drowning often go over looked.

Most people think drowning is like what they see in the movies, with wildly flailing arms and screaming but that’s not the case.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention drowning is the second leading cause of accidental deaths in kids under the age of 15.

Kid’s can drown in as little as an inch of water in a kiddie pool even a bathtub.

The CDC says most drownings happen 25 yards from an adult and 10 percent of those adults will actually witness the situation without knowing what’s happening.

There are two phases of drowning aquatic response when the person knows they are in trouble and is still able to wave for help. Then there’s the realization they are drowning. The person is no longer able to maintain their own airway so the head will be back, they will look towards safety or the shore. They may be bobbing in and out of the water and only kicking slightly. The instinctive drowning response only lasts 30 to 60 seconds so act quickly.

Experts recommend warning children to never go into the water alone and if they are just learning to swim to always be within arms reach.