NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to sell a fire station located at 1650 W. Little Creek Road.

The council voted unanimously to approve the sale.

The fire station will go to Razzo Properties, LLC. Razzo is an Italian restaurant located at 3248 E. Ocean View Avenue.

The city will have a dedication ceremony for the new Fire Station 12 on July 11 at 10 a.m.