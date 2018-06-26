Capitol Hill intern suspended for cursing at Trump

An intern for Sen. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, has been suspended for a week after shouting an expletive toward President Donald Trump last week from across the Capitol rotunda.

In footage captured by NBC reporter Frank Thorp last Tuesday, Trump can be seen arriving at the Capitol to meet with Republican lawmakers about immigration. As the President’s entourage was entering the speaker’s office on one side of the rotunda, a voice can be heard calling out, “Mr. President, F*** you!”

A spokesman for Hassan confirmed in a statement that disciplinary measures had been taken against the intern.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct. We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police,” Aaron Jacobs said.

Hassan’s office did not respond to requests for the intern’s name.