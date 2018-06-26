Arm wrestling league to host competition at the NorVA in July

NORFOLK, Va. – Let’s get ready to rumble!

In the Supermatch Showdown Series, the World Armwrestling League (WAL) will showcase the best male and female arm wrestling athletes as they compete head-to-head in best-out-of-five matches.

Each match-up is based on style, technique and ranking, and competitors must abide by several key rules such as keeping an elbow on the table, holding the peg with their opposite hand, having one foot remain on the floor and keeping shoulders above the table at all times.

Among some of the notable athletes competing include a chemistry teacher, a construction worker, a power plant technician, a reindeer herder and a mechanical engineer.

The competition will take place at the NorVa on Thursday, July 19 at 8 p.m. General admission is $15.

The NorVa is located at 317 Monticello Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.