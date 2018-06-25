TMZ: Richard Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ dead at 77

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Known as “Old Man” on the History Channel show ‘Pawn Stars,’ Richard Harrison died Monday at the age of 77, according to TMZ.

TMZ spoke with Harrison’s son, Rick Harrison, to confirm the death of the former Navy veteran and Las Vegas store owner.

The cause of his death is not known at this time, but the elder Harrison had made fewer appearances in the show in recent years.

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is the store that Harrison helped open with his son back in the ’80s.

The show ‘Pawn Stars’ has been on the History Channel since January 2009.