VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Lake Huron Drive in the Indian Lakes section of the city.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof and firefighters said the fire was quickly knocked down around 9:30 p.m.

Two adults, one child and a dog were displaced and the Red Cross has been notified.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.