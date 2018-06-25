THE FLASH, Tuesday 6/26 at 8pm on WGNT 27

The Flash — “Girls Night Out” — Image Number: FLA405a_0074b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

“Girls Night Out”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

 

KATEE SACKHOFF (“BATTLESTAR GALACTICA”) AND EMILY BETT RICKARDS (“ARROW”) GUEST STAR — Having received an ominous threat from her old boss, Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) fears that her past time as Killer Frost may be back to haunt her.  Felicity (guest star Emily Bett Rickards) comes to Central City to help the girls celebrate Iris’s (Candice Patton) bachelorette party, while Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and the guys take Barry out for a night on the town.   Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Kristen Kim (#405).  Original airdate 11/7/2017.

 