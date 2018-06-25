Supervisor in York County arrested for drinking and boating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEAFORD, Va. - A supervisor on the York County Board of Supervisors was arrested over the weekend for drinking and operating his boat.

According to the Virginia Marine Resource Commission, the arrest happened Saturday night around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said Green was leaving the Poquoson River on his personal vessel when the Marine Police tried to stop him for having lights out.

Neighbors said there was a large party held at the duck blind this weekend at Chisman Creek and Green was attending that before he was approached by marine police.

They tell News 3 he refused to stop and once they finally caught up to him, he was charged with being intoxicated and operating his boat.

Green was taken into custody and transported to the Va Regional Jail, officially charged with boating under the influence, no white lights, refusal and failing to stop his boat.

News 3 learned Green was processed and released. We attempted to speak to Green at his residence but he did not answer the door. Neighbors did not want to talk on camera to us about the charges.

Many residents said Green is a great guy who does a lot for the county, others are surprised he was even charged saying he often breaks the law but is never held accountable.

News 3 is working to get a statement from the Board of Supervisors. We do not know when Green will be back in court.