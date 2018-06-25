× SUPERNATURAL, Thursday 6/28 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Tombstone” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

GO AHEAD…MAKE MY DAY – Castiel (Misha Collins) is reunited with Jack (Alexander Calvert) and together with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), they head to a sleepy old western town to investigate a murder. Dean gets to live out his boyhood fantasy when he comes face to face with a famous, gun-slinging outlaw. Nina Lopez-Corrado directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1306). Original airdate 11/16/2017.