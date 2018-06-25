Suffolk library offering free lunch, activities to youth this summer

SUFFOLK, Va. – With summer vacation in full swing, Suffolk Public Library is helping local teens and kids get a free lunch, along with filling their days with fun activities.

The library said in a release to News 3 that thanks to a partnership with the Virginia Department of Education and No Kid Hungry, Morgan Memorial Library in downtown Suffolk will be offering free lunch for up to 50 kids and teens ages 18 and under each weekday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 25th through August 24.

“We understand that in order for kids to pursue their passions and to be successful, they need to have their basic needs met, and unfortunately when school is out, many kids in Suffolk do not have the means to eat during the day,” says Jennifer Brown, Youth and Family Services Manager at Suffolk Public Library. “We want to provide an opportunity for kids to explore, learn, and engage with one another. With our Mess Hall program, we are providing an experience that nourishes their minds and their bodies at the same time.”

The free lunches coincide with Suffolk Public Library’s camp themed summer program and a raised bed garden, which was installed at the Morgan Memorial Library earlier in June.

“Children attending Mess Hall will learn about the benefits of growing their own food, choosing healthier eating options and will be responsible for watering and weeding the garden,” says Shawna LoMonaco, Library Services Coordinator.

Some of the activities that will be offered during the summer include arts and crafts, computer coding activities, games and puzzles, engineering activities and outside games.

Each day has a theme with associated activities:

Mastery Monday: Arts and Crafts

Tech Tuesday: Technology Devices and Coding Activities

Win It Wednesday: Games and Puzzles

Thinker Thursday: Engineering Activities

Fun Friday: Outside Games

For more information on the Suffolk Public Library’s activities and programs, click here.