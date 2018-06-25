× Norfolk Police partnering with community to use surveillance videos to catch criminals

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department has launched their virtual neighborhood watch program, where those in the community, including citizens and business owners, can help police if they have surveillance cameras.

The program allows those with a surveillance camera to register online on the Norfolk Police Department’s website. From there, if their cameras caught the crime or anything that could help the investigation. Those who register with the virtual neighborhood watch program are asked to keep their camera footage for at least 15 days in case officers need it.

The Police Department cannot tap in and view anyone’s surveillance video live, only the perso who owns the camera can do that. Plus, no one besides the police department has access to the surveillance video and it is not subject to release under the Freedom of Information Act.