Norfolk man sentenced to 20-years for murdering wife

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man will spend the next 20-years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife in Norfolk Circut Court on Monday.

David Michael Tackett II plead guilty to one count of Second Degree Murder, which stemmed from the death of his wife, Sophan Torn, back in January 2017.

Around the time of the murder, first responders received a call for them to check on the welfare of Torn, who was living in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman dead inside of her home.

Tackett was arrested in Henrico County in the following days.

