Norfolk Admirals announce affiliation with NHL’s Arizona Coyotes

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals have a new NHL affiliation!

The team announced Monday that the they have signed a one-year affiliation agreement with the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL.

“We’re really excited to begin a new chapter and partnership with the Coyotes organization,” said Admirals owner Ardon Wiener. “From the on-ice to the front office, Arizona is a top-notch organization and this partnership will help us continue to build on the tradition that has been created here over the last 29 seasons.”

Norfolk will also be affiliated with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, who finished the 2017-18 regular season by winning the AHL’s Pacific Division.

During the 2017-18 season Norfolk had three players (Grant Besse, TJ Melancon, Ty Reichenbach) sign a PTO with the Roadrunners.

The Coyotes play in the NHL’s Pacific Division, and are preparing for the franchise’s 22nd season in Arizona. Known as the Phoenix Coyotes until the 2014-15 season, Arizona plays its home games at Gila River Arena located in Glendale, Arizona.

The 2018-19 season begins on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers.

