Newport News man charged after trying to abduct girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested Diogenes Owens for allegedly trying to abduct his girlfriend on Saturday.

The 27-year-old victim told police that Owens was waiting to confront her in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 500 block of Hollins Court when she got home around 4:30 a.m.

This is when officials say that the woman told them she was assaulted and that Owens threatened to kill her. He also tried to force her into the trunk of her car, before she was able to escape the situation and call law enforcement. Owens fled the scene of the crime in the victim’s vehicle after.

Owens was arrested later that day with the victim’s car in the parking lot of Spratley Place Apartments on 25th street.

Owens is charged with, Abduction: By Force, Intimidation or Deception; Robbery: All; Assault (Misdemeanor); Unauthorized Use: Animal/Vehicle/ETC, Larceny>200; Contempt Proceedings; Trial in Absence of Defendant.

It is not known when Owens will be back in court.