Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A break from the heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler start to the week… Temperatures will start in the low to mid 70s this morning. The rain and storms from last night have cleared out and we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will only reach the mid 80s this afternoon, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Dew points will also drop into the 60s, making it feel less muggy.

Highs will only reach the low 80s on Tuesday, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel even nicer with dew points dropping into the low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon to evening.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Wednesday with heat and humidity making a return for the second half of the week. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 90s for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Dew points will return to the mid 70s, making it feel more like the low triple digits. Rain chances should drop as we get closer to the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 25th

2004 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co, F0 Tornado: Suffolk

2012 Widespread Wind Damage & Hail: Richmond to Williamsburg and Hampton Roads

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

