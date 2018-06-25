MASTERS OF ILLUSION season premiere, Friday 6/29 starting at 8pm on at WGNT 27

“It’s All in the Cards”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CHALLENGING PERCEPTION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Rick Smith Jr., Ed Alonzo, Samantha Bell, Joel Meyers, Keelan & Keyser, Shoot Ogawa and Andy Gladwin (#501). Original airdate 6/29/2018.

“The Things You Can Do with Umbrellas”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

RAT A TAT TAT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Scott Pepper, Jason Bishop, Tommy Wind, Jarret and Raja, Murray SawChuck, Adam Wylie and Jonathan Pendragon (#412). Original airdate 9/15/2017.